An 18-year-old man was found dead Tuesday evening in a wooded area near Low Gap in Newton County, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Bradlee Glen Kilgore's body was found near his home, Sheriff-elect Glenn Wheeler said. Kilgore was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
No cause of death was given in the release.
"Our hearts go out to Glen's family," Wheeler said. "He was loved by all those who knew him and, by all accounts, was simply a good person."
The Newton County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police are investigating.
State Desk on 12/19/2018
Print Headline: Man's body found in Newton County
Comments