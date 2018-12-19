Man's body found in Newton County

An 18-year-old man was found dead Tuesday evening in a wooded area near Low Gap in Newton County, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Bradlee Glen Kilgore's body was found near his home, Sheriff-elect Glenn Wheeler said. Kilgore was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

No cause of death was given in the release.

​"Our hearts go out to Glen's family," Wheeler said. "He was loved by all those who knew him and, by all accounts, was simply a good person."

The Newton County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police are investigating.

State Desk on 12/19/2018