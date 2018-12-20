Education Board approves employee dismissal waiver for Pine Bluff School District

The Arkansas Board of Education voted 8-1 on Thursday to approve a waiver of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act and the Public School Employee Fair Hearing Act for the Pine Bluff School District.

A waiver eases and quickens the process of firing employees deemed poorly performing.

Jay Barth, a state board member from Little Rock, voted no.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key requested the waiver. The state took over the Pine Bluff school system in September, removing its former superintendent and eliminating its locally elected school board.

A month earlier, the Arkansas Department of Education had identified the district as being in “fiscal distress.” In September, as part of the decision to take over the district, the state board labeled the school system as being in fiscal distress because of spending practices that threatened to deplete all operating revenue before the end of this school year.

In November, the state board added low academic achievement, over-staffing and other problems to its reasons for assuming control of the Pine Bluff district. The board classified the 3,189-student district as Level 5, in need of intensive support — a category indicating the highest priority of need in the state’s school accountability system.

The state board has the authority to waive the school employee protection laws and take other steps in districts that are classified by the state as being Level 5, in need of intensive support, which is the case for the Pine Bluff system.

State board members are in the midst of a discussion on whether to take the same waiver action in the state-run Little Rock School District.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.