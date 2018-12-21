Suspect surrenders in central Arkansas shooting that seriously injured teen

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man on a first-degree battery charge related to a shooting earlier this week that seriously injured a man.

Alexander Deshawn Davis of Little Rock surrendered Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County sheriff's office Lt. Cody Burk said. He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Davis is suspected of shooting 19-year-old Shauidee Trotter, who was found Monday night lying in the 12900 block of Arkansas 365 South near Wrightsville. Authorities said he had been shot multiple times and remained in serious condition on Thursday.

Davis was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday morning with bail not yet set.