Famous Idaho Potato Bowl capsule

In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo Western Michigan Broncos running back LeVante Bellamy (2) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan at Waldo Stadium, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan faces BYU in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Bellamy has averaged 97.7 yards per game and finished the regular season with 1,172 yards rushing. (Mike Krebs/Muskegon Chronicle via AP)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6)

TIME/TV 3 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE BYU by 12

SERIES BYU leads 3-2

SITE Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Back in a bowl game after missing last year, the Cougars look to close out a roller coaster season that saw them return to the AP Top 25 early in the season before dropping four of five games during one stretch. Western Michigan is making its fourth bowl appearance in the past five seasons and its second trip to Boise, where it lost to Air Force in 2014.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WESTERN MICHIGAN Quarterback Kaleb Eleb has played in only four games this season but may have announced himself as the Broncos QB of the future. The freshman has thrown for 917 yards and 4 touchdowns, and added another 2 rushing TDs in the 4 games he's played.

BYU Zach Wilson is the other freshman quarterback in the matchup. Wilson took over at midseason and threw for 1,261 yards and eight touchdowns after moving into the starting lineup. Wilson led BYU to victories over UMass and New Mexico State and had the Cougars in position for an upset of rival Utah before the Utes rallied in the second half.

Sports on 12/21/2018