Famous Idaho Potato Bowl capsule

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6)
TIME/TV 3 p.m. Central (ESPN)
LINE BYU by 12
SERIES BYU leads 3-2
SITE Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Back in a bowl game after missing last year, the Cougars look to close out a roller coaster season that saw them return to the AP Top 25 early in the season before dropping four of five games during one stretch. Western Michigan is making its fourth bowl appearance in the past five seasons and its second trip to Boise, where it lost to Air Force in 2014.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
WESTERN MICHIGAN Quarterback Kaleb Eleb has played in only four games this season but may have announced himself as the Broncos QB of the future. The freshman has thrown for 917 yards and 4 touchdowns, and added another 2 rushing TDs in the 4 games he's played.
BYU Zach Wilson is the other freshman quarterback in the matchup. Wilson took over at midseason and threw for 1,261 yards and eight touchdowns after moving into the starting lineup. Wilson led BYU to victories over UMass and New Mexico State and had the Cougars in position for an upset of rival Utah before the Utes rallied in the second half.
