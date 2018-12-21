Police: 2 gunmen rob Little Rock convenience store

A Little Rock convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, police said.

A 68-year-old Little Rock man was behind the register of a Quick C-Store, 12106 Sardis Road, shortly after 9:30 p.m. when two assailants entered, pointed guns at him and demanded money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man told police he gave the robbers all of the money in the register and a box full of quarters, the report states. Authorities said the two wore black hoodies and covered their faces with white rags.

The victim was uninjured.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.