COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ASU OT to play in East-West Shrine Game

Arkansas State University senior offensive tackle Lanard Bonner has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game, a college football all-star game scheduled for Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bonner has started 24 games in two seasons since joining the Red Wolves from Highland (Kan.) Community College in 2016. A 6-5, 315-pound left tackle, Bonner is a two-time member of the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team.

Bonner was the anchor of ASU's offensive line in 2018. Among all Sun Belt teams, ASU's offense ranked No. 1 in total yards (463.5) and passing yards (282) per game.

Bonner, ASU's only senior starter on the line, was one of two returning starters on the offensive line this season and started alongside three first-year starters.

Burns going to Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tanner Burns, who has been on the University of Arkansas football staff the last five seasons as a quality control assistant for special teams, is leaving the UA to become special teams coordinator at Liberty, he announced in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Burns will be working for Hugh Freeze, the former Arkansas State University and Ole Miss coach who was hired as Liberty's coach on Dec. 7.

Burns, the son of former Arkansas player and defensive coordinator Keith Burns, came to the UA after serving as a coaching intern with the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Burns is a graduate of Ole Miss, where he played free safety and on special teams. Before transferring to Ole Miss -- where his father was an assistant coach -- Burns played at San Jose State.

-- Bob Holt

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Verlasevic, Price lead Lyon to victory

Faris Verlasevic and Ray Price set career highs in points with 20 and 18, respectively, as Lyon College defeated Crowley's Ridge College 90-51 on Thursday in Batesville.

Emir Sabic scored 14 points and Eric Moses added 11 points for the Scots (7-4).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

HSU's Jones earns weekly GAC honor

Henderson State University junior guard Pink Jones earned her second Greater American Conference Player of the Week award of the season after she led the Reddies to a 94-92 road victory against Southeastern Oklahoma State. She registered her second double-double of the season -- 27 points and 10 rebounds -- to go along with 6 assists and 3 blocks. Jones went 10 of 17 from the field and reached the 1,000-point milestone.

Sports on 12/21/2018