Woes at Walton: Two losses leave Hogs ‘disappointed’

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two weeks ago Mike Anderson had a 67-2 record in nonconference games in Walton Arena in eight seasons as the University of Arkansas basketball coach.

Now Anderson is 67-4.

The Razorbacks (7-3) have lost back-to-back nonconference games at Walton Arena for the first time under Anderson going into today's 1 p.m. matchup against Texas State (10-1).

Georgia Tech beat Arkansas 69-65 on Wednesday night to give the Razorbacks a two-game losing streak at Walton Arena including a 78-77 loss to Western Kentucky on Dec. 8.

"I don't like it. I know that," Anderson said of his reaction to the home losses. "Very disappointed."

Arkansas has nine newcomers on its roster, no seniors and just one scholarship junior in forward Adrio Bailey.

"When you look at the new pieces to this team, they're learning on the job," Anderson said. "The games are going to get tougher and tougher, so they've got to learn to really just grind it out."

Until this month, the Razorbacks' only nonconference losses at Walton Arena under Anderson were to No. 6 Syracuse 91-82 on Nov. 30, 2012, and to Akron 88-80 on Nov. 18, 2015.

Arkansas hadn't lost back-to-back nonconference games at Walton Arena since the 2009-2010 season to No.24 Alabama-Birmingham 73-72 and No. 2 Texas 96-85. That season also was the last time the Razorbacks lost three in a row to nonconference opponents at home against Morgan State 97-94, East Tennessee State 94-85 and South Alabama 74-61.

Anderson's Walton Arena record in all games as Arkansas' coach is 115-19.

"My guess is Coach Anderson has had very intense practices and Arkansas is going to come at us feverishly," Texas State Coach Danny Kaspar said. "We've talked to our guys about that -- 'Hey, maybe the worst thing that could have happened to us was for Arkansas to lose to Georgia Tech at home.'

"We'd better understand they're going to be playing with a lot of intensity and a lot of energy, and if we don't match it then it's going to be a long day for us."

Sophomore guard Mason Jones, a transfer from Connors (Okla.) State College, is among the Razorbacks' newcomers.

"We're 10 games in," Jones said. "We're learning a lot right now, but at some time we just have to make sure we put it all together."

Jones said he is confident Anderson "is going to get us back right" starting with practice after the Georgia Tech game.

"We just have to trust the process," Jones said. "People might not see the process right now, but I feel like we're going to be good down the road."

In contrast to Arkansas' youth, Texas State starts two seniors, two redshirt juniors and a junior.

"You don't just get to be 10-1 at this point of the season unless you're a really good basketball team," Anderson said. "We know we're going to get their best shot coming in here, but it's our job to get prepared."

Anderson said opponents have been able to develop more detailed scouting reports on Arkansas -- especially the top two scorers in 6-11 sophomore forward Daniel Gafford and freshman guard Isaiah Joe -- and the Razorbacks have to adjust.

"People are going to get after Daniel," Anderson said. "They're going to push him around and he's got to be able to counter that.

"They're challenging Isaiah. They're getting after him a little bit, which is good. I think you learn how to play, because that's what we're going to see in the SEC."

Arkansas' three losses have been by a combined seven points, including Texas rallying to beat the Razorbacks 73-71 in overtime in the season opener.

"Arkansas easily could be undefeated and ranked in the top 25 right now," Kaspar said. "I think the people of Arkansas have to realize they have a talented, young team that's still trying to find itself, and they've lost three nail-biters to very good opponents.

"We have a lot of respect for Arkansas. It's a storied program with a lot of tradition and history."

Anderson said the Razorbacks have to learn from their losses and make plays late in games that result in victories.

"In all the games we've lost we've been right there," Anderson said. "But being right there is not good enough. We've just got to execute a lot better."

Kaspar is facing Arkansas for the first time in his six seasons at Texas State, but today with be the fourth time he's been a visiting head coach in Walton Arena, including an 0-3 record with Stephen F. Austin.

"I think our guys know we have to play very well to win at Arkansas," Kaspar said. "We think we can do it, but it's going to take 40 minutes of very good basketball.

"This is the kind of game where you see what you're made of going into an extremely hostile environment."

