Arkansas man walking on highway fatally struck by vehicle

A 64-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while he walked on a U.S. highway in south Arkansas on Saturday night, authorities said.

Leslie Gulley of Chidester was walking in the inside lane of eastbound U.S. 278 in Camden when he was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet around 8 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. He suffered fatal injuries.

The Chevrolet driver wasn't hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 476 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.