Monday night capsule

Broncos at Raiders

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Broncos by 3

SERIES -- Raiders lead 63-53-2; Broncos beat Raiders 20-19, Sept. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(11) 123.2 RUSH 99.1 (26)

(19) 229.1 PASS 244.8 (14)

(18) 352.3 YARDS 343.9 (22)

(22) 21.9 POINTS 18.68 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(21) 120.2 RUSH 146.4 (32)

(26) 257.9 PASS 238.8 (15)

(24) 378.1 YARDS 385.2 (28)

(11) 21.4 POINTS 29.9 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos have won 11 of last 14 in series. ... Denver linebacker Von Miller has nine-game sacks streak, one shy of Simon Fletcher's franchise record done in 1991 and 1992-93. Miller needs two sacks to become fourth fastest to 100, doing it in 119th career game. ... Oakland quarterback is Derek Carr first player to be sacked at least three times in seven consecutive games in season since Blake Bortles in 2014.

