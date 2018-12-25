WALLY HALL: Well-wisher spreads cheer across Arkansas

Tis the day of Christmas and all through the state, this is almost my 40th Christmas column so let's cut to the chase.

For Hunter Yurachek -- the big boss of all things sports at the University of Arkansas who has worked hard to get to know Razorbacks Nation, traveling by car to every rubber-chicken dinner possible -- the hardest of all gifts to find: Patience by the great fan base to give him a chance to fix an ailing football program and a sometimes confusing basketball program. He should leave baseball alone. It ain't broke.

For Chad Morris, the head football coach with perhaps the biggest challenge in school history, let his Texas state champion quarterback son Chandler consider moving home with his dad for his senior season, and bring mom with him. That might hurt his recruiting by other schools, but who can say they won two state championships as a quarterback in two states?

For Mike Anderson, the UA head basketball coach in his eighth year, it is simple: a team that takes satisfaction in playing great, not good, defensive games. This year's squad seems to have more chemistry than the past couple of years. The players seem to like each other.

For Dave Van Horn, head Hog of baseball, a sellout of his personal induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame next month in Fayetteville. Van Horn is the first to ever have his own induction dinner, but baseball always interferes with the ASHOF banquet dates.

Before moving on, a little something for UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, who had the foresight to hire Yurachek -- who is nothing like his predecessor, Jeff Long -- a nice bottle of Presqu'ile Pinot Noir. Presqu'ile winery is owned by a nice family in El Dorado. You may have heard of the Murphys for all the work they do in their hometown.

For Arkansas State University Athletic Director Terry Mojahir, continued success. He's taken the athletic facilities to a place most believed impossible.

For football Coach Blake Anderson, a human chain of prayer warriors for his wife and her battle against cancer.

For basketball Coach Mike Balado, simply more home games. The Red Wolves are tougher at home than on the road.

For University of Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague -- who seems to have everything he wants right now and has helped make the school a desirable place to get an education -- well, he should enjoy this day with his friends and family.

For football Coach Nathan Brown, a more distinctive Wikipedia page. He's so young people might actually believe he's a professional road-racing cyclist if they Google his name.

For basketball Coach Russ Pennell, another shot at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys beat the Bears 82-73, but UCA had a shot to put it away early in the second half before a drought hit the Bears between the eyes.

For University of Arkansas at Little Rock AD Chasse Conque, another great trip to the women's NCAA Tournament.

For women's basketball Coach Joe Foley, another great trip to the women's NCAA Tournament and a future home game against UConn.

For Darrell Walker, the first-year men's basketball coach, patience and growth for his Trojans, especially on the defensive end of the court.

For UALR Chancellor Andrew Rogerson, confidence that he's making the right decisions.

For all of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, get Jesse Mason more involved. He works for UALR but is a UAPB basketball letterman and a passionate fan who truly cares about the future of all sports at his alma mater.

For my family, friends and co-workers, a heartfelt thank you and merriest Christmas ever.

