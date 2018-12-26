Arkansas Baptist football player fatally shot

An Arkansas Baptist College football player was one of two people killed in a quadruple shooting on Christmas Eve in Louisiana, according to the St. James Parish sheriff's office.

Thaddeus Watis, 20, a freshman at the college in Little Rock, died from a gunshot wound just before 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said in a news release Tuesday.

Watis was found near Neighborhood Quick Stop Groceries at 2176 Main St. in Lutcher, La., along with three other victims, Martin said. Watis died at the scene and a second man, Dedrick Paul Green Jr., 23, of Convent, La., died during transport to a hospital.

A 15-year-old and Jerrell Moody, 25, were also shot. Martin said the two injured victims remained in the hospital Christmas Day.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, Martin said.

Coach Richard Wilson said that although Watis was a freshman, he was one of the up-and-coming stars of the team.

Watis got some game time during his initial season playing multiple positions, though he was primarily a linebacker, Wilson said.

"We were really excited about him as a player," Wilson said Tuesday. "He's the kid that [coaches] bragged on every day. It just hasn't sunk in with me yet."

Watis was from Convent, about 12 miles from where he was killed.

Henry Campbell, defensive coordinator for the team, said Watis was a "yes sir, no sir" kind of player who excelled in every position he played.

"I really feel for his family and the guys on the team," Campbell said. "He had a really bright future ahead of him, and he took care of business in the classroom, too. Just a really, really good kid."

