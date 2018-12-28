Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Photos of the year Most commented Brummett Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:19 a.m. | Updated December 28, 2018 at 3:19 a.m. 0comments

Richard Nippell and Camri Cantwell face robbery charges after police said they broke into a home near Uniontown, Ohio, washed their clothes, took a shower and made some coffee before being confronted by a relative of the homeowner who called for help when she spotted a strange truck in the driveway.

Patrice Ribes, a French police captain, called it "another gift" that arrived the day after Christmas when a 12-year-old boy in the French Alps was found alive and uninjured after being buried for 40 minutes under snow and ice from an avalanche.

Penny Emerson, president of an animal-rescue group in Valparaiso, Ind., said a new home was found for Sam, a pointer, and Cosmo, a Lab mix, after a veterinarian refused to euthanize the two healthy canines when the previous owner said his new girlfriend was allergic to dogs.

John Folse, a chef from Baton Rouge, cooked up 6,800 pounds of gumbo -- containing shrimp, crab, alligator, catfish, oysters and crawfish -- in a 1,068-gallon pot for charity and to set a Guinness world record during tailgating at the Independence Bowl.

Steve Bago, president of a Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in Clinton Township, Mich., called it a "little Christmas miracle" when the group's mobile Vietnam War memorial, stolen a week ago, was recovered in Detroit.

Brian Petross, 42, of Anchorage, Alaska, accused of using a stolen front-end loader to smash the front window of a business during a burglary, faces vehicle-theft and other charges after he was caught when he used the loader as his getaway vehicle, police said.

Lee Cowart, a Miami-Dade police detective, said a father was dragged along as he tried to jump onto his three-wheel motorcycle to stop it when his 3-year-old daughter somehow started the cycle, drove off on it and crashed into a fence, leaving her seriously injured.

Leida Crisostomo, 52, of Naples, Fla., accused of using a plastic gun to rob a mail truck and then riding away on a tricycle, later telling sheriff's deputies that she was God, has been charged with armed robbery and other counts, authorities said.

Nathaniel Lewis, 34, of East Vincent, Pa., who barricaded himself in his home on Christmas night and shot multiple times at SWAT team officers, surrendered nine hours later after a negotiator sang "White Christmas" to him, authorities said.

A Section on 12/28/2018

Print Headline: In the news

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT