Arkansas man killed after Jeep veers off road, becomes submerged in bayou, authorities say

A 33-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed into a bayou near Texarkana on Sunday, troopers said.

Reuben Madison, of Texarkana was driving west on U.S. 82 at about 4 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee left the road and became submerged in McKinney Bayou, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Madison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were described as rainy at the time of the wreck.

At least 482 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.