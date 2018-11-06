Arkansas U.S. Rep. Steve Womack wins re-election

An incumbent Republican congressman has defeated a long-shot Democratic challenger to win re-election to his Northwest Arkansas seat.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack won a fifth term Tuesday in Arkansas's 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Joshua Mahony. Womack was first elected to the district that includes Fayetteville and Fort Smith in 2010.

Womack has chaired the House Budget Committee since the beginning of the year.

After enlisting in the Arkansas Army National Guard, Womack and his father started a radio station. Womack also worked as a financial consultant for Merrill Lynch before being elected mayor of Rogers, where he served for 12 years.

In 2010, Womack easily won election to the House seat when John Boozman, who had held the seat, was elected to the U.S. Senate.

