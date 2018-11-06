Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Arkansas GOP Rep. Rick Crawford re-elected
Today's Paper Latest stories Elections Most commented Obits Traffic Newsletters Weather Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities: Teen injured in fall from Arkansas bluff

by Bill Bowden | Today at 6:26 p.m. 1comment

A 17 year-old climber from Springfield, Mo., fell from a bluff Tuesday afternoon in Newton County.

He was free-climbing down a sandstone bluff near Mount Sherman when a section of rock gave way, according to a news release from Newton County Sheriff-elect Glenn Wheeler.

“Since the young man was not attached to a safety rope, he fell approximately 30 feet,” the release said.

When responders arrived, he was conscious and talking but had sustained several injuries to his leg, shoulder, face and head, according to the release. Wheeler didn’t reveal the man’s name.

The climber was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT