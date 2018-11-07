Arkansas woman dies after car hits tractor-trailer, pickup

One woman was killed and two people were injured Tuesday morning when a car hit a tractor-trailer and then a pickup, Arkansas State Police said.

Lettie Baker, a 44-year-old woman from Clinton, was driving south on Arkansas 27 shortly before 6:30 a.m. when her 1998 Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler headed in the opposite direction, according to a state police report.

Baker’s Toyota then hit a pickup, which was also heading north, the report said.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old passenger in Baker’s car, as well as the 39-year-old pickup driver were injured.

Conditions were described as foggy and wet at the time of the accident.

At least 414 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary information.