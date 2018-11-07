ASU TE latest to go down

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State University sophomore Javonis Isaac, one of two Red Wolves with a team-high four receiving touchdowns, is "very questionable" to play Saturday at Coastal Carolina because of a deep thigh bruise, Coach Blake Anderson said Tuesday.

Isaac has 12 catches for 210 yards in 9 games this season. His four touchdowns are tied for the sixth-most in the Sun Belt Conference along with teammate Justin McInnis.

"He took a helmet to the thigh," Anderson said of the tight end from Lafayette, La.

Without Isaac, whose injury occurred in ASU's 38-14 victory Saturday against South Alabama, the Red Wolves' pass-catching options have become more restricted.

Already missing sophomore Brandon Bowling and junior transfer Dahu Green because of season-ending injuries, the Red Wolves (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) may be without at least five options against the Chanticleers (5-4, 2-3) in Saturday's game at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

Senior Kendrick Edwards (ankle) and sophomore Jonathan Adams, Jr. (hamstring) are "day to day," Anderson said -- meaning neither wideout has fully recovered from their injuries.

Edwards has missed four consecutive games and has not played since Sept. 29 because of his second ankle injury of the season, which he suffered in late September. Adams, who "popped" his hamstring Oct. 21, also did not play Saturday.

Edwards and Adams have not practiced in each of the past two weeks. Anderson has yet to rule out Edwards or Adams for Saturday's game.

Senior reserve running back Armond Weh-Weh, who did not play Saturday because of an ankle issue and illness, and senior defensive lineman Tony Adams, who has not played this season, are each expected to return Saturday.

Adams played in eight games in 2017 as a reserve defensive lineman, the same role he was set to play this season.

"We're fortunate enough to be deep on the inside of the D-line," Anderson said, "but not sure that his role will have to be that significant. He could see some playing time in the next couple of weeks."

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT COASTAL CAROLINA

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.

TV None

