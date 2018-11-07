Little Rock woman robbed, locked in garden, police say

A 76-year-old woman was locked in a garden after being pushed down and robbed in Little Rock Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to a robbery call in the 500 block of Brown Street shortly after 1 p.m. and discovered a woman locked inside a chain link fence surrounding a garden, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The woman told police she had been robbed by two boys who pushed her to the ground and threatened to shoot her if she moved, authorities said.

Police called a rescue crew to cut the chain and free her from the fenced-in area, the report states. Authorities did not indicate how the woman became locked in the garden.

Authorities said the robbers stole the 76-year-old’s car, cellphone, house keys and a fanny pack containing her identification. The victim’s car was a white 2017 Ford Focus, with license plate number 400XNZ, according to the report.

Police said the woman was not injured and that she refused medical treatment.

The woman told police the robbers appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 16 years old and wore white hoodies, the report states.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.