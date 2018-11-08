Sections
Appeals judges recuse from case over ads against Arkansas Supreme Court justice

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:10 p.m. 1comment

Nine of the 12 judges on the Arkansas Court of Appeals are removing themselves from hearing the challenge to a decision that temporarily blocked a group's TV ad attacking a Supreme Court justice.

The nine judges on Wednesday recused themselves from hearing a television station's appeal of the decision to halt the ads by the Judicial Crisis Network targeting Justice Courtney Goodson. A Pulaski County judge prohibited several stations from airing the ad through the May 22 judicial election.

Goodson was re-elected to the high court on Tuesday. She had sued over the JCN ad, which she claimed was defamatory.

A federal judge last week rejected a request by Goodson to block similar ads and mailers by another group, the Republican State Leadership Committee.

