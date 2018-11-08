Appeals judges recuse from case over ads against Arkansas Supreme Court justice

Nine of the 12 judges on the Arkansas Court of Appeals are removing themselves from hearing the challenge to a decision that temporarily blocked a group's TV ad attacking a Supreme Court justice.

The nine judges on Wednesday recused themselves from hearing a television station's appeal of the decision to halt the ads by the Judicial Crisis Network targeting Justice Courtney Goodson. A Pulaski County judge prohibited several stations from airing the ad through the May 22 judicial election.

Goodson was re-elected to the high court on Tuesday. She had sued over the JCN ad, which she claimed was defamatory.

A federal judge last week rejected a request by Goodson to block similar ads and mailers by another group, the Republican State Leadership Committee.