Support from Razorback fans helps lure in Rathcke

When Offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke committed to Arkansas on Wednesday, his relationship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry played a big role, but so did the relationship with Razorback fans.

The fans base took to Twitter and let him know he was a welcomed addition after he announced his pledge.

“The Arkansas fans are amazing,” Rathcke said. “They were a big part of my decision to be a Razorback. I love how much support they show.”

Rathcke (6-5, 290 pounds, 5.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., picked the Hogs over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Colorado State, Tulane and others.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Vanderbilt game and enjoyed the passion of the fans.

“They seemed really loyal and supportive,” Rathcke said. “Everyone we were in contact with was awesome.”

Soon after his commitment, Rathcke started thanking everyone that responded to his announcement, including friends, Hog fans and others. That is until his mother stepped in.

“My mom took my phone at about 11 last night,” he said. “She said go to bed.”