Stepp excited to get ESPN 300 junior receiver on campus

Highly regarded junior receiver Ze’Vian Capers is expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday night and take in the Hogs’ game against LSU on Saturday.

He and receivers coach Justin Stepp have been in steady contact this week.

“Coach Justin Stepp is very excited to see my family and me,” Capers said.

Capers (6-4, 205, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Alpharetta, (Ga.) Denmark has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

His parents and his younger brother and sister will accompany him.

“He's just really excited and can't wait until my family and I get down there and see the Arkansas campus and (a) college game day,” Capers said of Stepp.

An ESPN 300 prospect, Capers is rated the No. 53 receiver in the nation and the No. 26 overall prospect in Georgia. He recorded 62 receptions for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

University of Arkansas graduate and Fort Smith native Terry Crowder coaches the Danes and has high praise for Capers.

“This is my 29th year and I think he’s going to be the best I’ve ever coached,” Crowder said in an earlier interview. “He’s a special, special kid and a special talent.”

Former Razorback defensive lineman Patrick Jones is the defensive line coach at Denmark. Capers said Crowder and Jones have talked up the Hogs.

“Coach Crowder and Coach Jones have told me it's a special place and that they have the best fans in the country,” Capers said. “I’m looking forward to the game day atmosphere at Arkansas.”

Denmark is a new school and fielded its first football team this fall, and went 5-5 in its inaugural season. Arkansas’ 2-7 record hasn’t diminished Capers’ interest in the Razorbacks.

“I learned this season that every team will have some challenges to overcome and go through as we had this year at Denmark as a brand new school, no seniors, limited varsity experience, etc.,” Capers said. “We have next season to build on that, then my collegiate career begins after that. So whatever school that I choose to commit, I am bringing that experience with me and improve as a player."