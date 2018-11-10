Central Arkansas teachers honored with reception, $500 to improve classrooms

Over a hundred teachers from across central Arkansas are set to be honored at a reception in Little Rock this evening.

One hundred and fifty teachers from seven central Arkansas school districts are invited for a “Stars in Education” reception hosted by Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated, Emilie Nicholls, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola Consolidated, said in a news release. The teachers will receive $500 each to spend on improving their classrooms, she said.

“Teachers invest in our community each day through their work,” said Devin Dunnaway, director of retail sales for the company. “Our ‘BIG HEARTS. mini cans.’ grant program gives us the opportunity to invest back in them.”

Nicholls said she expects about 350 guests to attend, including local elected officials, community leaders and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“A teacher’s work day doesn’t end at the final bell, and their expenses don’t end when the school’s money runs out,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Thank you to Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger for recognizing the personal sacrifice our teachers make and for rewarding them with this investment in their mission to educate our children.”