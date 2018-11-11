2 men hospitalized, suspect arrested in shooting in state

ROGERS — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after being shot outside a local McDonald’s.

Devon Russell, 34, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with two counts of battery in connection with the shooting. He is being held in the Benton County jail with no bail set.

Rogers police officers went to the fast food restaurant at 1:38 a.m. Sunday at 903 W. Walnut St. in response to the shooting, according to a news release from Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Officers on the scene learned two men had been shot during an altercation while they were in the restaurant’s parking lot, according to the news release.

Both men were transported to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers for the treatment of their injuries. Foster did not have an update on the two injured men.

The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived but Russell was later arrested, according to the release. Police recovered the gun used in the shooting, according to the release.

Foster said in the release he expects Russell to face additional criminal charges.

He said in the release that it is early in the investigation, but police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.