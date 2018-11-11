Judge: No charges so suspects can go

BENTONVILLE -- Three people arrested in an armed robbery were ordered released from the Benton County jail on their own recognizance Thursday after prosecutors failed to file charges within the required 60 days.

Isaiah Lemar Deshaun Jackson, 19, of Little Rock and Timon Montavious Agnew, 18, of Rogers were each being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Chelsey Danielle Martin, 19, of Rogers was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.

They were arrested Sept. 1 on charges of aggravated robbery, engaging in a continuing gang organization or enterprise, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and possession of a controlled substance.

The three were arrested after a shooting and suspected robbery at a Rogers hotel.

Kevin Lammers, the attorney for the three, filed motions seeking their release after the 60 days passed with no charges filed.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, agreed that the 60 days had passed. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green then granted Lammers' request and ordered Jackson, Martin and Agnew released on their own recognizance.

However, Agnew was arrested Thursday before his court appearance. His arrest is in connection with solicitation of witness bribery.

Green set Agnew's bond at $50,000 in the bribery case.

"Despite multiple phone calls and messages left for the victim, we were unable to schedule a meeting with the victim to answer necessary questions about this case," prosecutor Nathan Smith said. "However, upon further investigation, evidence was uncovered that led to the arrest of defendant Timon Agnew for solicitation to commit witness tampering in this case. In light of this new information, we will continue to evaluate these cases and work toward a resolution."

Douglas Alsobrook called police at 4:14 a.m. Sept. 1 and said two men had pulled guns on him and a friend at the Town & Country Inn at 2102 S. Eighth St. in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alsobrook said he and a man argued about money, and the man threatened to kill him and shot a round over his head, according to the affidavit. Alsobrook said he told his friend, Ryan Meroney, to give up his money, and Meroney threw a $100 bill and two $20 bills at the suspects and they left in a vehicle driven by a woman, according to the affidavit.

Police reported later stopping Jackson, Agnew and Martin in the vehicle. Police found two 9mm pistols with ammunition in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police found two shell casings at the scene.

Martin told police that she called Meroney to buy some marijuana and the $140 was stolen from her, according to the affidavit. Martin said she bought the marijuana, but Meroney took the marijuana back, so she wanted her money back, the affidavit says.

Martin said Agnew didn't try to shoot anyone, and he fired away from the motel, the affidavit says. Martin said she heard a man say, "I'll pay you" after the gunshots, according to the affidavit.

Jackson and Martin were released from jail. Agnew remains in custody on $50,000 bond.

State Desk on 11/11/2018