Lawsuit over 2015 Arkansas abortion law tossed after criteria met

A federal judge on Friday dismissed a 3-year-old lawsuit challenging a 2015 state law requiring abortion providers in Arkansas to contract with another doctor with hospital admitting privileges in order to perform medication-induced abortions.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker threw out the case at the direction of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which granted a joint request last week from the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood, and the state to drop the suit after a doctor meeting the criteria came forward and agreed to contract with the provider.

Planned Parenthood, which provides medication abortions at its clinics in Little Rock and Fayetteville, had challenged the law -- Act 577 of 2015 -- on the grounds that the requirement was impossible to meet and had the effect of eliminating medication abortion in the state. That's because no doctor would agree to contract with the clinic despite previous letters the clinic sent out to all obstetricians/gynecologists statewide.

The law also affected Little Rock Family Planning Services, which operates a clinic in Little Rock that provides medication-induced and surgical abortions but didn't join the lawsuit as a plaintiff.

On July 2, Baker granted a preliminary injunction that Planned Parenthood sought, stopping enforcement of the law until its constitutionality could be determined. Baker had issued a similar injunction in May 2016, but a three-judge panel at the 8th Circuit dissolved that injunction on July 28, 2017, saying Baker first needed to conduct fact finding to determine whether a "large fraction" of Arkansas women seeking medication abortions would be unduly burdened by the law. She found that the law would indeed have that effect.

A trial on the law's constitutionality was anticipated next year.

Metro on 11/11/2018