Up to 2 inches of snow possible in parts of state today, National Weather Service says

Snow is expected to develop across Northwest and north-central Arkansas as a cold front moves in from Oklahoma during the late morning and early afternoon Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Up to 2 inches of snow will be possible in some locations, the agency said, noting most of it will fall over the Ozark Mountains and the system is expected to move out by Monday night.

It's an early arrival for winter weather in the state.

“We usually don’t get a snowfall this time in the year,” said Joe Goudsward, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s bureau in North Little Rock.

The weather service urged travelers to watch for slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for 10 counties in Northwest and northern Arkansas. They are: Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Washington.

Central and southern Arkansas are expected to see only a cold rain. Temperatures in central Arkansas are expected to drop to freezing late Monday after the precipitation has stopped.

Below-normal temperatures are expected through the middle of the week, the weather service added, and another system will enter the state Wednesday night into Thursday. That storm may bring light snow and minor accumulations to northeast Arkansas.