Child shot in leg in North Little Rock, police say

A child is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg after being hit Sunday night in North Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were called at 9 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of School Street in response to the shooting, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

The child, whose age has not been released, was shot in the leg and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment. The injury was not considered life-threatening, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.