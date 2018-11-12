Pizza delivery man attacked, robbed after car breaks down in Little Rock

A pizza delivery man was assaulted and robbed after his car broke down in Little Rock Friday, police said.

Authorities responded to the Pizza Hut at 2912 S. University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. on an aggravated robbery call, according to a police report. The victim, a 20-year-old Mabelvale man, told authorities he was robbed after his vehicle broke down at 28th Street near Boyle Park while he delivered pizzas, the report states.

The victim told police a red Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban pulled up near his car and two people approached him, asking if he had any car issues.

Police said the driver of the SUV then pulled the delivery man out of his vehicle, ripping his jacket, and struck him with a handgun on both sides of his face. The assailant took the man's wallet and roughly $190 in cash before the SUV drove away toward Dorchester Drive, according to authorities. The victim's credit card and Social Security card were also taken, police said.

Authorities said the 20-year-old declined medical assistance on the scene.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.