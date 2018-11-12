Tax-delinquent land sales focus of official-elect

Tommy Land, Arkansas’ land commissioner-elect, plans to take a vacation, but then, it’s to work.

The Hot Springs Republican, who was elected Tuesday, won’t be sworn in until January, but over the next two months, he plans to start meeting with stakeholders to search for ways to move tax delinquent land off the state’s books.

“I’d like to meet with real estate investors and see what exactly is the issue with the properties that aren’t purchased at auction,” he said. “What possibly can we do to make that property more attractive?

“When it’s just sitting there, it’s no use to anybody.”

Land was elected Tuesday with just over 60 percent of the vote, besting Democrat Larry Williams and Libertarian T.J. Campbell, according to unofficial returns.

Land will replace Republican John Thurston, who was term-limited. Thurston won election Tuesday to be Arkansas’ next secretary of state. Thurston, the first Republican elected land commissioner, was elected to the post in 2010.

The land commissioner is limited to two four-year terms. The salary is $89,301 a year.

The official’s primary responsibility is to collect delinquent real estate taxes that couldn’t be collected at the county level. The office also has jurisdiction over the state’s navigable waters, submerged lands and mineral leasing on state property.

Land, 63, retired about 15 years ago from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. after a 30-year career in construction and customer service at the company. He then started his own digital telephone equipment and computer networks company, and in 2016, he obtained a real estate license.

He and his family also operated a cattle farm and leased mineral rights on their property.

Land was born in Florida. While he was in high school, he moved with his parents to Heber Springs. His interest in real estate began at an early age. At 19, he persuaded a judge to declare him an adult so he could sign a contract to buy a house.

In recent years, he has become more involved in politics. His wife, Judy, was elected Cleburne County assessor in 2014.

Land was ubiquitous on the campaign trail in recent months, attending fairs, festivals, rallies and other events across the state.

Thurston said he’s given Land access to the office, so he can “hit the ground running.”

“I think Tommy is going to do a good job,” Thurston said in an interview. “He worked really hard during the campaign. That demonstrates his desire to serve.”

Land was already talking with the office’s staff the morning after the election. He thanked Arkansans and said being elected land commissioner is a “great honor.”

He doesn’t expect any wholesale changes in the office.

“I don’t think any of us thought there was a lot of issues in the office,” he said. “It’s an office that provides a service, and it seemed to be providing a service, as I traveled around the state and talked to collectors, treasurers and assessors, they were 95 to 100 percent satisfied.”

Once in office, Land did say he’d like to do some veterans outreach. In addition to helping veterans invest in property, Land said he’d like to possibly coordinate with cities to get temporary housing for veterans established on tax- delinquent lands that haven’t generated any interest from investors.

“But we’re going to keep the main thing the main thing,” Land said. “We’re going to provide the service with tax-delinquent real estate. I want the land commissioner’s office to be able to do the very same thing it was doing the day after I’m sworn in as it was the day before I was sworn in.”