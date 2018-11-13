Hogs give SEC pledges another option

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas cornerback target Gregory Brooks, a Mississippi State commitment, left his official visit to Fayetteville on Sunday thinking hard about the Razorbacks.

"It was good," Brooks said. "I was really impressed. I like it a lot. It just opened my eyes a lot. A lot of different ways. I thought it was gonna be country here. It showed me different, and I had fun."

Brooks, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Harvey (La.) West Jefferson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kansas State and numerous others. The Hogs lost 24-17 to LSU on Saturday, but that didn't deter him.

"The game was just live," Brooks said. "Even though they didn't win, it was a good atmosphere."

Arkansas' chances of landing him increased after the trip.

"It went up high," Brooks said. "Real high."

ESPN rates Brooks a four-star recruit, the No. 36 cornerback in the nation and No. 18 prospect in Louisiana. He recorded 55 tackles and five interceptions as a junior.

Brooks is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper. He plans to announce his decision during the early signing period Dec. 19- 21 and will decide among Arkansas, Mississippi State and Kansas State.

Making a case

The University of Arkansas did its best to flip junior-college linebacker Lakia Henry from one SEC school to the Hogs during his official visit over the weekend, and it appears the case was strong.

"It was really interesting," Henry said. "I really enjoyed myself."

Henry, 6-1, 225, of Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, committed to Tennessee in May. He officially visited the Volunteers the weekend before making his way to Fayetteville on Friday through Sunday.

"They came in kind of late," Henry said of Arkansas. "It's a really nice place. I really have to look at my options more differently now, but I'm still committed to Tennessee, but we'll see what goes on."

The highlight of the trip was watching the Hogs' defense line up against LSU under defensive coordinator John "Chief" Chavis.

"Just watching the defense play, actually see what Chief is doing with Arkansas," Henry said.

The Razorbacks have a plan for Henry whether junior linebacker De'Jon "Scoota" Harris stays or leaves after the season.

"If Scoota was to come back, they want me to play 'Will' linebacker," Henry said. "If Scoota was to leave, I would play inside."

Henry, who recorded 110 tackles as a freshman, had 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and 2 pass breakups this season.

A new Arkansas

Arkansas defensive back commitment Malik Chavis, who made his official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend, is confident the 2019 recruiting class will contribute immediately.

"The new Arkansas is a firm statement that we're going to change Arkansas," Chavis said. "We're going to change Arkansas, make it new, make it great again."

Chavis, 6-2, 187, 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Rison was one of four official visitors for the LSU game. About 80 others attended on unofficial visits.

"Being with the other recruits and commits was the best part," Chavis said. "There were a lot of us up here. It was like a family reunion. It was really fun. Hanging out with the other commits was a lot of fun."

The Hogs were down 24-3 at one point against LSU but fighting back in a 24-17 loss.

"I saw a team that didn't quit. I liked that a lot," Chavis said. "They've got some dog in them."

