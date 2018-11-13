Pawnshop gunfire kills 1 in Pine Bluff

Four people engaged in a shootout at a Pine Bluff pawnshop Monday evening, resulting in the death of one man, a police officer said.

Two people came into Wise Buck Pawn Shop, 2408 S. Camden Rd., and officers think they attempted to rob the store, said officer Richard Wegner, the Pine Bluff Police Department's public information officer.

"As far as we can tell, it was a possible robbery that didn't quite go right," Wegner said.

The two suspects began exchanging gunfire with the shop's owner and another man in the store.

"We can only describe it as a shootout," Wegner said.

One of the men in the store died in the gunfight, and the other man in the store was shot and transported to a Little Rock hospital for surgery, Wegner said. The victims were not identified.

The police don't know the identities or genders of the suspects. Wegner said it is possible that one or both of them were shot in the fight. The shooting took place between 5:30 and 5:40 p.m.

