Sex assault at UA reported to police

FAYETTEVILLE -- An 18-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student last week reported an assault involving unwanted sexual touching taking place at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.

Police are investigating her report as a possible second-degree sexual assault taking place Thursday night, Capt. Gary Crain said. The student reported the assault involved a person known to her, Crain said.

"Sexual assault, second-degree, could be fondling or sexual contact where a person is not able to give consent or declines to engage in that contact but is still touched," Crain said.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating, Crain said Monday.

Metro on 11/13/2018