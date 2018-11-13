Sections
Third Arkansan dies of flu, officials report

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:27 p.m. 0comments

A third death linked to the current Arkansas flu season has been reported, a spokesman for the state Department of Health said Tuesday.

Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said the latest death was of a person age 65 or older. The first two deaths, which were reported last month, were both of people age 45-64.

The first flu-related death during the previous season was reported in late November 2017, Mirivel has said. A total of 227 people died of the flu that season, making it the deadliest in decades.

