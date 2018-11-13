Sections
Woman killed by hunter in Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

OARK -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says a woman was shot and killed by a hunter in western Arkansas.

Officials had first reported both were hunting when the woman was fatally shot Sunday by a man near Oark in Johnson County, about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said Monday that it's now not certain that the woman was hunting, but the man who shot her was hunting.

No names or other details were released.

Metro on 11/13/2018

Print Headline: Woman killed by hunter in Arkansas

