Former Arkansas assistant principal accused of sexual relationship with student arrested again

A former Arkansas school administrator accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was arrested again Tuesday after authorities said she violated the terms of her bond.

Jessica Williams, 37, is accused of breaking her bond conditions by contacting the victim through an electronic device, according to the Scott County clerk's office.

A judge revoked her $100,000 original bond and set a new one at $150,000, court records show. Jail officials said she was released from the Scott County jail at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The former Waldron Middle School assistant principal was arrested in August on five counts of sexual assault and one count of tampering with evidence, court records show.

Williams' arrest came after the Waldron Police Department received an anonymous letter that said she had been having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, according to a probable cause affidavit. The letter also accused the pair of sending naked pictures to each other, authorities wrote.

In an interview with police, the student said he got to know Williams through social media at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. He added that they sent each other nude photos and had sex 15 to 20 times over the summer, the affidavit states.

Williams initially denied knowing the victim but later "confessed to having a sexual relationship" and sending "sexual pictures" via social media, authorities wrote in the affidavit.

"Williams also stated that she had factory-reset her phone earlier, when I had advised her that I would seize her phone," the investigator added.