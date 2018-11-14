Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest stories ❄️ Submit snow photos ❄️ Weather Most commented Wally Hall Obits Traffic Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Longtime pizza restaurant in Little Rock to close, general manager says

by Kat Stromquist | Today at 5:56 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Pizza D’Action, or Pizza D’s, at 2919 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.

Longtime Stifft Station pizza joint Pizza D'Action will close at the end of December, general manager Vince Zakrzewski confirmed Wednesday.

Zakrzewski said the restaurant's owner had told him about the decision to close recently and the staff learned of the shuttering yesterday. About 20 people will be let go with the closure, Zakrzewski said.

There isn't a specific reason for the closure he could share, but Zakrzweski said he does not think the business has been sold and that the space needs some work to bring it into compliance with building codes.

Located on West Markham Street, the restaurant and bar has been open for around 40 years and has a neighborhood-dive feel.

Its last day of business will be Dec. 30, Zakrzewski said.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT