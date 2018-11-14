Longtime pizza restaurant in Little Rock to close, general manager says

FILE - Pizza D’Action, or Pizza D’s, at 2919 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.

Longtime Stifft Station pizza joint Pizza D'Action will close at the end of December, general manager Vince Zakrzewski confirmed Wednesday.

Zakrzewski said the restaurant's owner had told him about the decision to close recently and the staff learned of the shuttering yesterday. About 20 people will be let go with the closure, Zakrzewski said.

There isn't a specific reason for the closure he could share, but Zakrzweski said he does not think the business has been sold and that the space needs some work to bring it into compliance with building codes.

Located on West Markham Street, the restaurant and bar has been open for around 40 years and has a neighborhood-dive feel.



Its last day of business will be Dec. 30, Zakrzewski said.