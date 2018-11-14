Missing Arkansas man found dead inside car; police investigating

Police in Conway are investigating after the body of a missing person was found inside a car at an apartment complex Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the Salem Park Apartments at about 10:30 a.m., where they found Randy Daniels, 56, dead inside a vehicle, LaTresha Woodruff, spokesperson for the Conway Police Department said.

The cause of death isn't yet known.

Woodruff said that Daniels’ family reported him missing Monday, though they hadn’t seen or heard from him since Friday.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, police said. Authorities did not indicate whether they were looking for any suspects Monday morning.