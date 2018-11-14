Top 10 for CFP remains the same

Alabama, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, remains the leader of the pack in the College Football Playoff rankings with a 10-0 record.

The College Football Playoff rankings held steady at the top, with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan an unchanged first four from last week.

The third rankings of the season were drama-free Tuesday night after every top-10 team won last weekend. In fact, the selection committee's entire top 10 stayed the same, the first time that has happened in the five seasons since the CFP was created.

With three weekends left until the final selections are made Dec. 2, Georgia was fifth and Oklahoma was sixth. LSU, Washington State, West Virginia and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

Central Florida moved up one spot to No. 11 and remained the highest-ranked team from outside the Power 5 conferences. The Knights on Saturday play Cincinnati, which is ranked for the first time by the selection committee this season at No. 24.

In the four-year history of the College Football Playoff, the four teams at the top of the rankings after three weeks have never all made it to the semifinals. As much as it might feel as if the field is set, it would be best to expect an unexpected result or two over the next three weeks.

Three not-so-outlandish upsets that could create confusion for the selection committee:

1.) Alabama loses the SEC Championship Game to Georgia.

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champion, and Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have been stomping everyone in their path. The Tide are not losing this week to The Citadel.

The chances are slim Auburn beats Bama at home. But even if that were to happen, Alabama could quickly redeem itself by beating Georgia to win the SEC on championship weekend. A 12-1 SEC champion Alabama is not getting left out of the playoff, nor should it under any available circumstances this season.

But 12-1 without an SEC championship? The committee already has twice sent teams that did not reach their conference title games to the playoff. Last year it was Alabama, and the year before Ohio State got there.

In Ohio State's case, the body-of-work argument was strong enough to overcome being bumped from the Big Ten title chase by Penn State, a team the Buckeyes had lost to in a close game at Happy Valley. Last year, Alabama seemed like a default pick at 11-1 over Ohio State and USC. Both were 11-2 with conference titles but ugly losses on their ledgers.

Could the committee squeeze in the Tide after a loss to Georgia, which would obviously get in, if Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan (and maybe even Oklahoma) all won out? It's not as if Alabama would have a loaded resume, with victories against LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn at the top. But there is also little doubt Alabama would be favored on a neutral field against any team in the country.

The committee has to be rooting for the Tide to keep it out of this mess.

2.) Ohio State beats Michigan and wins the Big Ten.

Big 12 fans will disagree, but Michigan at 12-1 looks like a good bet to sail into the playoff -- especially if Notre Dame finishes unbeaten, therefore making the Wolverines' only loss a one-score game in the opener at South Bend.

The Buckeyes have nice road victories against Penn State and Michigan State. Add Michigan and Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game to that resume, and suddenly a season of struggles in Columbus, Ohio, won't look so bad at all.

The stain of that blowout loss at Purdue won't come off easy, though, and choosing between Ohio State at 12-1 and Oklahoma at 12-1 or West Virginia at 11-1 or Washington State at 12-1 won't be such an easy chore for the committee.

3.) Notre Dame loses, especially to Southern California.

Any loss for the Irish looks problematic if the rest of the contenders win out. Michigan could help Notre Dame by finishing 12-1. The Irish could make the case the committee can't put the Wolverines in and leave out the one team that beat them.

Don't let anyone tell you the Irish are out with one loss. That's shortsighted and doesn't take into account that Big 12 contenders Oklahoma and West Virginia, and Washington State could easily pick up a second loss before they even reach their conference title games.

Still, the Irish at 11-1 pits them against any other once-beaten conference champion, while also possibly forcing the committee to justify putting Michigan in and leaving the Irish out. And if Notre Dame's loss is to USC, it could put a spotlight on Washington State's poorly officiated loss to the Trojans back in September by virtue of comparing common opponents.

CFP rankings

RK TEAM CONF. REC.

Alabama SEC 10-0 Clemson ACC 10-0 Notre Dame Ind. 10-0 Michigan Big Ten 9-1 Georgia SEC 9-1 Oklahoma Big 12 9-1 LSU SEC 8-2 Washington St. Pac-12 9-1 West Virginia Big 12 8-1 Ohio St. Big Ten 9-1 Central Florida AAC 9-0 Syracuse ACC 8-2 Florida SEC 7-3 Penn State Big Ten 7-3 Texas Big 12 7-3 Iowa State Big 12 6-3 Kentucky SEC 7-3 Washington Pac-12 7-3 Utah Pac-12 7-3 Boston College ACC 7-3 Mississippi St. SEC 6-4 Northwestern Big Ten 6-4 Utah St. Mt. West 9-1 Cincinnati AAC 9-1 Boise St. Mt. West 8-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

Sports on 11/14/2018