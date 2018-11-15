Conservation groups disappointed with Illinois River plan by Arkansas, Oklahoma officials

OKLAHOMA CITY — Conservation groups are expressing disappointment with an agreement between Oklahoma and Arkansas officials to study ways to improve water quality in the Illinois River watershed.

The Sierra Club's Oklahoma chapter, the group Save the Illinois River and the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma each say the agreement fails to control pollution of the river in Oklahoma and merely calls for another study of the river's basin.

Sierra Club Vice-Chairman Mark Derichsweiler says in a statement that both states have had plans in place for years to reduce pollution of the watershed and that a new plan will not lead to compliance.

Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Michael Teague says he agrees that water quality improvements should come faster, but says the agreement is intended to implement previous improvement plans.