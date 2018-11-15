Man, 25, arrested on robbery charge found dead in cell at Arkansas jail

The body of a Miller County inmate was found in a jail cell during early Wednesday, according to a statement from Sheriff Jackie Runion.

The Miller County Detention Center staff was conducting routine checks around 6:30 a.m. and found the body of Markeisha Montgomery, 25, of Texarkana.

Detention center medical personnel and staff responded to treat Montgomery and simultaneously notified EMS, Runion said.

Attempts to resuscitate Montgomery were unsuccessful, he said.

"Pursuant to policy, the Miller County Sheriff's Office notified the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to initiate an investigation," Runion said.

Montgomery's body was submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock for a determination regarding the cause of death.

Montgomery was being housed alone in a cell and had only routine interaction with other prisoners or detention center staff, he said.

Montgomery was booked into the jail on a robbery charge by the Texarkana Police Department on Friday.