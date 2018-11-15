Slick conditions reported on Arkansas highways; weather service warns of black ice

Ice patches and slush were reported on a number of highways north and east of Little Rock on Thursday, and the National Weather Service urged motorists to be cautious because of possible black ice on roads.

A system dropped up to 2 inches of snow on parts of Arkansas Wednesday into Thursday, prompting some schools to cancel or delay class on Thursday and causing travel problems. Multiple wrecks were reported overnight on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock and near the White River, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported, and that caused hours-long delays while crews treated the highway and cleared the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, the Arkansas Online traffic map showed delays on Interstate 30 near Interstate 530, but traffic moving slowly on most other major highways. The state Department of Transportation map, meanwhile, showed slick areas on a number of highways, including ice patches on U.S. 67/167 from North Little Rock to Jacksonville.

In a statement, the weather service said far northeast Arkansas may see additional snowfall early Thursday, but no more accumulation is expected. But it warned of potentially hazardous roads.

"Temperatures remain below freezing across all of the area this morning," the statement said. "Some areas will still see some hazardous driving conditions as a result of light snow and black ice from when the snow melted on Wednesday afternoon/evening. The areas most prone to seeing slick spots will be bridges and overpasses. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling, especially for this morning's commute."

The highs later Thursday are expected to exceed the freezing mark.