THE WEEKEND TEN

1 CLAUS AND CLAWS

Furry family members decked out in holiday gear can have photos taken with St. Nick at the Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals' Paws With Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Cammack Village City Hall, 2710 N. McKinley St., Little Rock. A $20 donation to CARE for Animals includes a 5-by-7-inch print. Holiday card packages are available. Call (501) 603-2273 or visit careforanimals.org.

2 CELEBRATION

CARTI's annual celebration of seasonal glitz and glamour, the Festival of Trees, starts today at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets in downtown Little Rock. The Sugar Plum Ball daddy-daughter dance, 6-8:30 p.m. today, is sold out. The Festival of Fashion is 5-7:30 p.m. Friday ($50) and the Tux 'n Trees formal evening is 6 p.m. Saturday ($250). The Stroll Through the Forest open house of decorated Christmas trees is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; admission is free. Call (501) 660-7616 or visit carti.com.

3 CREATIVITY

Pick up creative pieces by more than 100 artists, talented students and teachers at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Hall of Industry, Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. Admission is free; memberships will be available so you can attend the members-only preview party, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

4 CANINES

Brave dogs have big adventures in Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $20-$137. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

5 CLICKETY-CLACK

Professional tap dance company Untapped Inc. debuts its new show, Rhythmic Roots, "a percussive symphony of tap dance combined with the playing of unconventional instruments such as buckets, crates and more," 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Humanities and the Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $15-$25. Call (501) 812-2387 or visit tinyurl.com/untapped1117.

6 CONCERTO

Violinist Er-Gene Kahng joins the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson to play the long-lost Violin Concerto No. 2 by Little Rock native Florence Price, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Woolly Auditorium, Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2600 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The program will also include Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman by Joan Tower, George Gershwin's Lullaby and Jose Pablo Moncayo's Huapango. Tickets are $10, free for K-12 students. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

7 CINEMA

The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies will screen The Last Waltz: 40th Anniversary Edition, Martin Scorsese's film about The Band's historic 1976 Thanksgiving farewell concert, 7 p.m. Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, part of its Arkansas Sounds series. The screening takes advantage of the theater's state-of-the-art, DCI-compliant Barco digital cinema projection system with a 32-foot widescreen and Dolby 7.1 surround audio. Tickets are $5. Call (501) 320-5715 or visit cals.org/event/the-last-waltz.

8 CIVIL WARS 'VETERAN'

Folk-rocker John Paul White, formerly of The Civil Wars, performs at 7:30 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American Magazine's 2018-19 Concert Series. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $30-$36. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

9 CASE

Guitarist Ian Ethan Case takes his multimedia show Portals to North Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St. The show centers on Case's "Photon Symphony," a blend of virtual reality and live performance in which an intricate system of synchronized projections enables a large cast of musicians to virtually join Case on stage. It's part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentasacoustic.com.

10 CONJUROR

Illusionist Reza puts on his rock-concert-style "Edge of Illusion" magic show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Griffin Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. Tickets are $25-$45 in advance, $35-$55 day of show, $12 for children. Call (877) 940-3334 or visit eldoMAD.com.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Arkansas Arts Center Museum School Sale

Violinist Er-Gene Kahng

Weekend on 11/15/2018