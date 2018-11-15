France scolds Trump for a lack of ‘decency’

PARIS -- Responding to President Donald Trump's attacks on his French counterpart, France's government struck back Wednesday, accusing Trump of lacking "common decency" by spewing invective on the same day the country was commemorating the victims of a major 2015 terrorist attack.

Benjamin Griveaux, France's government spokesman, offered the response a day after Trump unleashed a string of Twitter attacks on President Emmanuel Macron.

"Yesterday was November 13," Griveaux said, according to the minutes of a meeting of France's Council of Ministers -- remarks that were widely reported in French media. "We were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people."

The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks, perpetrated by a network of Islamic State-affiliated gunmen on a number of sites across the French capital, including the Bataclan concert hall, were the bloodiest on French soil since World War II.

"So I'll reply in English: 'Common decency' would have been appropriate," Griveaux said.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to post multiple attacks on Macron, France's performance in both world wars and France in general.

He was responding in part to an address Macron gave Sunday in Paris, where the French president used the 100th anniversary of the 1918 World War I armistice to condemn nationalism as the "exact opposite of patriotism." The remarks were seen by many as a direct challenge to Trump.

In his Tuesday tweets, Trump personally criticized Macron, who had previously sought to curry favor with Washington.

"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%," Trump wrote, attempting to explain Macron's remarks.

This, for Trump, was the reason Macron defended multilateralism beneath the Arc de Triomphe in a solemn remembrance ceremony: "He was just trying to get onto another subject."

