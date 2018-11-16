Doctor again faces sex-assault charges

CONWAY -- A special prosecutor said Thursday that he is pursuing a sexual-assault case against a Conway physician.

In June, a Faulkner County Circuit Court jury acquitted Dr. Robert Rook, 63, of eight sexual-assault counts. The jury could not reach a verdict on eight other counts, and Judge Charles Clawson Jr. declared a mistrial on those.

Special prosecutor Jason Barrett informed Clawson of his decision to press ahead during a brief hearing Thursday. Asked later if he was pursuing all eight remaining counts, he said, "At this time."

The remaining charges include five counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Rook was arrested and charged in 2016 after accusations by some of his former patients.

Rook stood by his attorney, Patrick Benca, with whom he conferred in court but said nothing audible.

Clawson set a pretrial hearing on any motions for March 29 at 1 p.m.

In August 2016, the state Medical Board lifted its suspension of Rook's medical license and said he could return to practicing medicine, but required that he have a chaperone when treating patients.

State Desk on 11/16/2018