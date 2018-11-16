Gafford's miscues an early bugaboo

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's been a lot to like about University of Arkansas sophomore forward Daniel Gafford through two games this season.

So far, the 6-11 Gafford is averaging more points (16.0), rebounds (8.0), blocked shots (3.0) and minutes (30.5) than he did as a freshman.

But there's also one statistical category where Gafford's average is way up, and it's not a good one.

Gafford is averaging 6.0 turnovers -- five times his average of 1.2 from last season when he had 37 turnovers in 31 games.

Last season Gafford averaged one turnover every 21.3 minutes and never had more than three turnovers in game. There were 12 games in which he didn't have any turnovers.

Gafford had six turnovers against both Texas and the University of California-Davis to start this season and is averaging one turnover every 5.1 minutes.

"You've got the attention," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said of his message to Gafford about turnovers. "You wanted it, you got it.

"So now you've got to be able to handle it. That's how you improve as a player. You get mentally tough and you get physically tough as well."

Gafford has gone from being the third offensive option for Arkansas behind All-SEC guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon -- who were seniors last season -- to the unquestioned No. 1 threat on a team breaking in nine newcomers.

Now whenever Gafford gets the ball, the projected NBA Draft lottery pick immediately has two or three defenders collapse around him.

"Before the double-team comes, he's got to be able to get rid of the basketball," Anderson said. "Make the right play to the right person.

"Our guys have got to do a good job of spacing and getting to the open spots."

There are times, Anderson said, when Gafford has tried to split a double-team and ended up turning the ball over. Other times, Anderson said, Gafford tried to thread the needle on a pass.

"Dan's a good enough player that he'll adjust," Anderson said. "Just backing away ... because he can see over the double-team. Then our guys have got be in position to catch it, and make teams pay."

Other Razorbacks can make opponents pay by hitting open shots created by the defense focusing on Gafford.

"They double, they came at you, you have to make them pay," Anderson said. "Then obviously, they eventually back out of it."

Gafford said he knew he would draw more defensive attention this season, but that's different than experiencing players surrounding him whenever he touches the ball.

"From the first game where it happened to me, it was just unexpected," he said. "So now that's it's coming constantly, I'm getting more used to it where I can maintain and make a move out of the double-team or find a [teammate] that's cutting to the basket.

"I've just got to learn to let the game come to me and I can't just go and try to take it."

Anderson said Gafford also needs to be stronger with the ball.

"He's just got to be a little bit more efficient and not be as sloppy, because they're going to get physical," Anderson said. "He's got to determine how they're calling the game.

"A lot of times he goes in and he'll lose the ball, and they're going the other way. You've got to man up. "

Anderson said it will help Gafford and the Razorbacks if he is more mobile.

"We have to move him around," Anderson said. "He can't just be around in the paint.

"We have a lot of guys that can attack the basket, so we can get that floor spaced out and maybe get him involved in some screen and rolls."

Gafford said he's confident he can decrease his turnovers when Arkansas plays Indiana on Sunday in Walton Arena.

"I need to have patience on passing out of the double team or dribbling out of the double team," he said. "If I take care of the ball more, then we get more points."

