Gay-rights activist quits as group's president

WASHINGTON -- Chad Griffin, the influential LGBT activist who helped turn the Human Rights Campaign into a powerful political force, announced Thursday that he is stepping down as the organization's president.

Griffin's announcement follows a midterm election in which the group invested heavily in Democratic campaigns. The capstone for the organization came this week, when Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., won a close Senate race, becoming the first openly bisexual person elected to the Senate.

Griffin has spent seven years at the helm of the Human Rights Campaign, steering the organization through the landmark Supreme Court ruling in favor of gay marriage nationwide and the repeal of a North Carolina law that required transgender people to use restrooms for the sex that matched their birth certificates. Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who was defeated after signing the "bathroom bill," called the organization a more powerful advocacy group than the National Rifle Association.

Griffin informed the staff at the Human Rights Campaign of his decision to step down Thursday.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who has worked closely with Griffin, praised his leadership of the nation's largest gay rights advocacy group through a time of enormous change for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

"History will show that Chad was a leader in the moment he was needed to lead," Harris said in an interview.

Griffin hasn't said what he plans to do next. He is expected to stay at Human Rights Campaign until the organization names a new president; that process could take several months.

A prolific fundraiser with deep political ties, Griffin probably will become one of the most sought-after advisers for Democrats preparing to undertake White House campaigns.

"Every person in the Democratic Party who is thinking of running for president is going to call Chad," said Dan Pfeiffer, a White House adviser to former President Barack Obama and longtime friend of Griffin.

Harris, who is considering a 2020 presidential campaign, demurred when asked if she would hire Griffin, saying only that she hadn't made a decision on entering the race.

During Griffin's tenure, the organization invested heavily in campaign work across the country, including a $26 million effort to send activists to all 50 states during the midterms. The organization said it has registered more than 32,000 voters since the 2016 election.

Griffin's supporters credited him with plunging the Human Rights Campaign more deeply into the political arena and pushing Democratic politicians in particular to do more than just pay lip service to gay rights.

Griffin, 45, was born in Hope, Ark. He got his start in politics working in President Bill Clinton's White House press office.

