Little Rock teen named to 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

An Arkansas student has been named to a Forbes list of people under the age of 30 who are contributing to the development of the energy sector.

Central High School student Meghana Bollimpalli, 17, was named to the 30 Under 30 list for energy when it was released Tuesday.

"I have no words to express how excited I am," she said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "I am so pleased to be joining such an amazing network of individuals who inspire me and push me to be the best I can be everyday. This is an amazing recognition, and I can’t wait to work with you guys in the future."

In addition to being recognized in Forbes, Bollimpalli was one of two people to win the 2018 Intel Foundation Young Scientist Award for her low-cost alternative to making electrodes for devices like supercapacitors.

Supercapacitors, which store potential energy and accept and deliver charges faster than batteries, have not been widely used because they rely on expensive platinum-based electrodes, according to Forbes.

Bollimpalli's microwaveable mixture of tea, molasses, nitrogen and phosphorus forms a powder that can be applied as a coating to other materials to give them similar properties to platinum electrodes.