Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, eating parts of her body found competent for trial

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:00 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - This photo provided by the Clark County, Indiana., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Oberhansley. A Clark County judge ruled Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 that Oberhansley is competent to stand trial after prosecutors and the Jeffersonville man’s attorneys filed an agreement saying a competency hearing scheduled for Friday wasn’t needed. Oberhansley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body. (Clark County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial.

A Clark County judge ruled Thursday that 37-year-old Joseph Oberhansley is competent after prosecutors and the Jeffersonville man's attorneys filed an agreement saying a competency hearing scheduled for Friday wasn't needed.

Prosecutors say Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.

Oberhansley was found not competent to stand trial in October 2017 and moved to the Logansport State Hospital.

The News and Tribune reports that a hospital psychiatrist found in July that Oberhansley's competency had been restored. He was returned to jail.

Oberhansley's murder trial is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2019.

Comments

  • Cockeyedview
    November 16, 2018 at 1:15 p.m.

    With crazy bastards like this and the inmate that claims he killed 90 (35 confirmed) running around there are those that want to impose gun control! American people should arm themselves and be prepared to defend themselves and their families.

