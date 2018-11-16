Students offered roles at trucker

J.B. Hunt has opened a new office at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, so students can experience work in the supply chain industry without leaving the city.

The new office, located at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park in south Fayetteville, will house a new internship sponsored and funded by J.B. Hunt for students to learn from industry experts and employees.

Stuart Scott, executive vice president and chief information officer of J.B. Hunt, said in a news release Thursday that the internship -- J.B. Hunt on the Hill -- is "unlike any" currently available to UA students.

"Through the program, J.B. Hunt will engage with some of the school's top talent and potential future employees, and students will gain firsthand knowledge ... without the inconvenience of having to frequently leave campus," Scott said.

The program will accept up to 60 students each semester and give them the opportunity to hear from industry professionals, vendors, university professors and company leaders. Areas covered in the program range from business and customer experience to engineering and technology. A news release said interns will also have a hand in projects that address the "digitization of supply chain management."

Brent Williams, associate dean of the Walton College of Business at UA, said in an email that digital technologies are "transforming almost every aspect of our lives" and supply chain, in general, is going through a similar transformation to better serve customers' needs.

"We're proud to once again collaborate with the UofA and develop innovative solutions that advance our industry," Scott said in a statement.

Last year the Lowell-based freight firm donated $2.75 million to create the J.B. Hunt Innovation Center of Excellence so engineering and business students can learn to improve supply chain management via technology. In 2014, the J.B. Hunt Supply Chain University was created on campus for students to help solve industry challenges and improve business operations.

The 6,100 square-foot office for J.B. Hunt on the Hill is designed to resemble corporate headquarters with similar color schemes and decor, and programs held there are the latest additions from J.B. Hunt.

"It's an awesome opportunity for students," said Stacy Leeds, vice chancellor of economic development at UA. With buses going to and from the main campus and the tech park most hours of the day, students don't have to leave campus.

The internships are paid, part-time positions that are flexible for student schedules, according to the company. No specific major or study area is required. Day-to-day tasks include setting delivery appointments, interacting with customers and developing technologies. Application information is available at jbhunt.jobs/office.

"I think most industries are going through a cycle where everything is accelerating," Leeds said. "I think [corporate interests] are going to be relying on students and faculties and say, you know, help us unpack this."

