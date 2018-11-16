WATCH: Arkansas firefighter's actions to save choking infant captured on video

An Arkansas firefighter saved a choking infant earlier this month after the boy's mother carried him to the fire station from her nearby home, authorities said.

Surveillance footage from the Searcy Central Fire Station shows a mother running to the building on Nov. 8 with an unresponsive child in her arms.

The driver of a white van saw the woman before she reached the fire station and drove into the parking lot, honking the horn to get firefighters' attention, Chief Andy Woody said.

Lt. Cody Larque was the first firefighter to reach the child, who was not breathing because of an obstructed airway. Larque said the boy, about 10 to 12 months old, was turning blue around the mouth and fingers.

He turned the infant over and performed back blows for about 15 seconds until the airway was clear.

"I was the one who did the job, but that’s what our fire department is all about," he said. "The youngest guy to the oldest guy there would have done the same thing."

The mother later told firefighters that a doctor said the child had possibly chocked on a water bottle cap.

The fire department posted the video on its Facebook page Wednesday and said: "We are proud of our firefighters not only in this situation but for what they do each and every day. To the citizens and visitors of the City of Searcy, you are in VERY good hands, and we are honored to be here for you."